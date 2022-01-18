AFCON 2021: Probable line up for Ghana vs Comoro decider

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

There is no margin of error for the Black Stars as they gear up for the must-win encounter with AFCON new boys Comoros.



Poor results in the first two matches means a win must come at all cost against Comoros who have no point in the tournament.



The Black Stars have only one mission in today’s game with a win being the only result that could guarantee their stay in the tournament.



Owing to suspensions and injuries, it is expected that coach Milovan Rajevac will make changes to the side that played against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2021.



Milovan Rajevac appears to be impressed with his team so we do not expect significant changes bar the ones necessitated by injuries and suspension.



In the goal-post, goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott is expected to continue with Baba Rahman on the left side of defence. Despite his poor showing against Gabon, we do not expect Andy Yiadom to sit on the bench.



Baba Iddrisu’s injury is a big blow to the team and Edmund Addo will be drafted in to replace him alongside Thomas Partey.



On the flanks, Kamaldeen and Jordan Ayew are expected to be on the right and left respectively with Samuel Kyereh as the central attacking midfielder.



Andre Ayew will be leading the line as the lone man forward charged with the responsibility of scoring Ghana’s goals.



We will however not be surprised if Fatawu Issahaku is given his first start of the tournament at the expense of Kyereh.



See our predicted line up below



Jojo Wollacott, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Jonathan Mensah, Edmund Addo, Thomas Partey, Samuel Kyereh, Jordan Ayew, Dede Ayew, Kamaldeen.







