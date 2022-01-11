AFCON 2021: ‘Pretty awful coaching’ – Gabby slams coach Milo

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Morocco beat Ghana by a goal to nil



Ghanaians blasts Black Stars for loosing



President Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to break 40-year trophy drought



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has criticized Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, over tactical decisions in his team’s opening game against Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars lost in Group C opener against the North African side after Sofiane Boufal put the ball past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacot in the dying minutes of the game.



This is after both teams had enjoyed a fair run at each other with the game expected to end in a draw in the least.



Coach Milovan Rajevac after the Moroccans took the lead introduced three substitutes to try and rescue a point for the Black Stars – a move Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes was not technically apt as it was too late.



“Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic,” he tweeted after the game.





Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 10, 2022

Giving your heart to Blackstars is like giving your heart to Accra Hairdresser???????????? — Sani???????? (@Sani__UtD) January 10, 2022

The team BLACK STARS is not complete , it really needs a lot of changes — Unruly King (@unrulyking00) January 10, 2022

This is the Black Stars team you people say make we support? Hoh???????????????? — Jay????(Birkenstock Plug) (@__Jay_1) January 10, 2022

These are not the Black Stars, these are just the Black. pic.twitter.com/xnjhwfUYim — o nbo nile ???????????? (@IA37_v2) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians have taken to the social media platform, Twitter, to chastise the Black Stars for losing its first game in the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations.