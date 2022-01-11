AFCON 2021: ‘Pretty awful coaching’ – Gabby slams coach Milo

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022
Morocco beat Ghana by a goal to nil
Ghanaians blasts Black Stars for loosing
President Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to break 40-year trophy drought
A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has criticized Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, over tactical decisions in his team’s opening game against Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars lost in Group C opener against the North African side after Sofiane Boufal put the ball past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacot in the dying minutes of the game.
This is after both teams had enjoyed a fair run at each other with the game expected to end in a draw in the least.
Coach Milovan Rajevac after the Moroccans took the lead introduced three substitutes to try and rescue a point for the Black Stars – a move Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes was not technically apt as it was too late.
“Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic,” he tweeted after the game.
