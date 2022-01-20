AFCON 2021: Predicting Algeria's starting XI ahead of their clash with Ivory Coast

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: goal.com

GOAL takes a look at how the Desert Foxes could start against the Elephants in their final Group E match on Thursday evening.



GOALKEEPER - Rais M'Bolhi



The experienced shot-stopper remains Algeria's number one keeper and he will be hoping to keep a clean sheet against the West African giants.



RIGHT-BACK - Youcef Atal



The OGC Nice is likely to be up against Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha in what could be an entertaining battle on the right side of Algeria's defence.



LEFT-BACK - Ramy Bensebaini



The tough-tackling defender was one of the Desert Foxes' better players against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday and he came close to scoring on the night.



CENTRE BACK - Aïssa Mandi



The 30-year-old defender will pose a threat to Ivory Coast from aerial balls having scored three times for Algeria and two of his goals were netted just last year.



CENTRE BACK - Mehdi Tahrat



The France-born star might start in the absence of Djamel Benlamri who picked up an injury against Equatorial Guinea which led to his withdrawal.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Ismael Bennacer



The AC Milan star is the glue that keeps the Algerian midfield together and he will be keen to dominate the midfield battle against the Ivorians.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Haris Belkebla



The 27-year-old midfield maestro could be recalled to the starting line-up as he produced a solid performance against Sierra Leone in Algeria's opening Group E game.



ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Sofiane Feghouli



The experienced playmaker struggled to make an impact against Equatorial Guinea and he will be hoping to produce an improved performance when he faces the Ivorians.



RIGHT FORWARD - Riyad Mahrez



The accomplished forward, who is the Algeria captain, will be under pressure to lead the North African giants to a win against a strong Ivory Coast side.



LEFT FORWARD - Yacine Brahimi



The speedy attacker looked lively after coming on as a substitute against Equatorial Guinea and his sharp movement could create problems for the Ivory Coast defence.



CENTRE FORWARD - Islam Slimani



The veteran centre forward might be recalled to the starting line-up with coach Djamel Belmadi under pressure to mastermind a win over the two-time Afcon winners, Ivory Coast.



