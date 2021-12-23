Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AFCON 2021: No Ziyech as Ghana's Group C opponent Morocco announce AFCON squad



Morocco paired with Ghana in AGCON2021 Group C



Morocco to play Ghana in AFCON 2021 opener



Morocco to arrive in Cameroon on January 1





Chelsea star, Hakim Ziyech has been left out of the Morocco squad for the biggest international competition on the African continent.



The Moroccan captain last played for the Atlas Lions in July and has been overlooked for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri, Paris Saint Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Sevilla goalie Yassine Bounou and Wolves defender Romain Saiss are the key figures expected to lead the Moroccans to their first AFCON title since 1976.



Speaking in June, the Morocco head coach, Vahid Halihodzic explained Ziyech's recent omissions: “His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who, as a leader in the team, must be a positive role model.



“He arrived late and after that, he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterwards, as a coach the answer is right there to see.



“For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage.



“A player who refuses to play a game, admittedly a friendly, on the pretext that he is injured. The medical staff made several examinations and said he could play.



“He then refused to warm up in the second half because he was disappointed to be a substitute.



“For me, that type of behaviour is unacceptable. You can’t cheat with the national team. You are 100 per cent there or you are not. I won’t tolerate it.” he said as quoted by theathletic.com



Per the itinerary of the Atlas Lions, the team is said to be the first country to arrive in Cameroon for the competition that is 17 days away from start. Their arrival is set for January 1, 2022.



The tournament begins on January 9 to February 9.



Morocco paired are in Group C with Ghana, Comoros Island and Gabon. They will face the Black Stars in their opening game on January 10.





Morocco full squad below



Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla, Spain), Monir El Kajoui, (Hatayspor, Turkey), Anas Zniti (Raja Casablanca, Morocco).



Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sofiane Alakouch (Metz, France), Souffian El Karouani (NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands), Adam Masina (Watford, England), Sofian Chakla (OH Leuven, Belgium), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Romain Saiss (Wolves, England), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes, France).



Midfielders: Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina, Italy), Faycal Fajr (Sivaspor, Turkey), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers, France), Ilias Chair (QPR, England), Imran Louza (Watford, England), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege, Belgium).



Forwards: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla, Spain), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona, Spain), Sofiane Boufal (Angers, France), Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla, Spain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor, Turkey).