AFCON 2021: Morocco coach announces starting team for Ghana game

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have announced their team for the Group C opener against the Black Stars of Ghana.



Achraf Hakimi is leading the team and expected to light up the right side with his maurauding runs.



Sofian Boufal and Amallah have been deployed on either flanks and expected to threaten the sides.



Check their team below



