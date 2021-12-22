AFCON 2021: Milovan Rajevac has given us a perfect squad – George Afriyie

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie has no qualms with Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Rajevac named a 30-man provisional list where only two players will be dropped before the tournament kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon.



The squad is dominated by foreign-based players, with only five home-based players including Real Tamale attacker David Abagna who is the Ghana Premier League top scorer with eight goals.



“I have known especially David Abagna from Wa All Stars to Ashgold and now to RTU and with the inclusion of Maxwell Abbey-Quaye and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, it makes the squad perfect," he told Asempa FM.



“We don't have enough and for me, Milovan Rajevac has given us a perfect squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].



“I support this call-up and we all need to come on board and support the team ahead of the Afcon because Milovan has presented us a perfect squad,” he added.



Black Stars will open camp on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Doha, Qatar.



They will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.