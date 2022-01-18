AFCON 2021: Lower your expectations - Nii Lante Vanderpuye cautions Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has urged Ghanaians to lower their expectations of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana have struggled at this year’s tournament failing to win a game. The Black Stars lost their first match to Morocco by 1-0 before going on to draw Gabon an a 1-1. stalemate.



As the team prepares to face Comoros in their next game on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency has revealed that Ghana be circumspect in their expectations.



He explained that though Comoros has not won a game yet, they will be a tough nut for the Black Stars.



“Comoros has not been an easy opponent for us, we’ve played them before. Even if we get a lone goal, I’m happy. The winning is important but even if we don’t win this game and qualify it will give us some sort of reflection,” Nii Lante said on GhOne.



According to him, it will be better if the Black Stars return home to save the country from further embarrassment to plan for the future.



He said, “But if we get the chance as the best 3rd placed team and there is another embarrassment, what do we do?”



“We have to accept the fact that our golden age is gone so, we need to begin afresh not to think about glorious moments at this time,” the Parliamentarian stated.



The Black Stars come up against the Islanders in their final Group C encounter on Tuesday January 18, 2022 at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.