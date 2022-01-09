AFCON 2021: Live Commentary of Black Stars games on GhanaWeb

Sports News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Your number 1 news website in the country, GhanaWeb will bring readers Live Commentary of Ghana’s games at the African Cup of Nations which begins on January 9, 2022.



For the first time, readers will not only enjoy the Live Updates but will also be served with Live Commentary of the AFCON.



Every action and flick from the games will be captured on GhanaWeb’s Sports page for readers.



Just like previous editions of the AFCON, GhanaWeb’s Sports page will bring readers up to speed on all the updates, rumours, match reports, match highlights and behind the scenes actions.



GhanaWeb's Managing Editor, Daniel Oduro, is also in Cameroon where he is covering the AFCON 2021 and will be updating readers with every important information and video.



Don't miss any action of the 2021 AFCON because GhanaWeb has got you covered.



The Black Stars commences their quest to win their 5th AFCON against Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.



Team Ghana arrived in Cameroon on Saturday, January 8 and will train at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday ahead of their first game.



The Black Stars will also lock horns against other Group C opponents Gabon and Comoros.







