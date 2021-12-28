AFCON 2021: Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Painstil and two others join Black Stars camp today

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars have been boosted by the arrival of four players in camp as preparations take full flight in Qatar.



US-based defender Jonathan Mensah, Genk's Joseph Painstil, Benjamin Tetteh of Yeni Malatyaspor, and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom joined the team on Tuesday in Qatar.



The number of players in camp is nine thirteen with the rest expected to arrive in the coming days.



The Black Stars have lined up a series of friendlies in Qatar, including a game against African champions Algeria.



The team will leave Qatar on January 7, two days before the Nations Cup in Cameroon.



Meanwhile, England-based players Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Jojo Wollacot, Jordan Ayew, and Andy Yiadom will arrive on January 3.



The Black Stars are already handicapped with Felix Afena-Gyan declining an invite and injured Mohammed Kudus set to miss the tournament.



Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and the Comoros Island.



The Black Stars open their AFCON 2021 campaign with a game against Morocco on January 10.