AFCON 2021: Iheanacho scores as Nigeria secure huge opening win over Egypt

AFCON 2021: Iheanacho scores as Nigeria secures huge opening win over Egypt



Kelechi Iheanacho made the difference for Nigeria in their opening Africa Cup of Nation fixture against Egypt on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



The Super Eagles dominated the game that lived up to the hype although it lacked goals as it ended 1-0.



In the first half, Nigeria had the lion's share of possession and limited Egypt and Liverpool star Mohammed Salah who had just 14 touches in the half, none in the box.



Egypt's only bright moment in the opening half came when Salah put Mahmoud Trezegate through but goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye came out of his line quickly to make a save.



On the 27th minute, Samuel Chekwueze put in a delightful ball that opened the Egypt backline to find Moses Simon in behind but the latter fired into the side net.



Nigeria eventually had the breakthrough when Joe Aribo calmly set up Iheanacho inside the Egyptian box after Ahmed Hegazi's failed clearing header, landed in front of Aribo. Iheanacho took a good first touch before beating goalkeeper El Shenawy with a beautiful strike.



The first half went to end 1-0.



In the second half, Nigeria continued to dominate the match and had numerous chances but could not double the lead.



The Greens held on to the slim lead to earn the win. Nigeria will face Sudan in their second group match while Egypt will look to get the first win of the tournament against Guinea-Bissau.