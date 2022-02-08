AFCON 2021: 'I feel proud of you all, thank you so much' - Egyptian coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The coach of the Egyptian National team, Carlos Quieroz has expressed his profound gratitude to the playing body after they missed out on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy to Senegal in the final of the AFCON at the Olembe Stadium, in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé.



Carlos Quieroz was in the stands due to a red card he obtained in a Semifinal win over host nation Cameroun.



The 68-year-old, who witnessed his side's loss had little to do than words of encouragement to the entire playing body.



“I only have a couple of humble words to share with you from the bottom of my heart,” Carlos Quieroz said.



“I feel proud of all of you and thank you so much for everything you did for Egypt,” he added.



This was sited in a Twitter post on the official handle of the Egyptian Football Association.



The Pharaohs of Egypt are runners up in the continental showpiece after they lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal