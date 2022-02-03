AFCON 2021: How Senegal beat Burkina Faso to reach final

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Senegal are through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final with Sadio Mane on target to help them overcome Burkina Faso.



In an eventful game, VAR chalked off two Senegal penalties, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi injured during the events of the first.



Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye put Senegal in charge before Blati Toure narrowed the deficit late on.



But Mane chipped in to settle victory for the tournament favourites.



It was Mane's 29th goal for his country, taking him level with Henri Camara at the top of their all-time scorer list.



Senegal will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday's final (19:00 GMT).



Burkina Faso will take part in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday (also kicking off at 19:00).



"It shows you the momentum we have," said Mane. "We knew it was not going to be at all easy to get to two straight Afcon finals, but the most important for us now is to go all the way and win it, whoever we come up against.



"We were up against a really good Burkina side who caused us a lot of problems.



"We expected a tough game and it was, but we stayed calm and created lots of chances. I think we deserved to win.



"I think you can see on my face how happy I am, which is completely normal. I am really proud personally and very happy for myself, my team-mates and the country."