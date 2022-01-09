AFCON 2021: Host Cameroon off to winning start against Burkina Faso

Sports News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host Cameroon came from behind to defeat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Indomitable Lions went behind in the 24th minute after Gustavo Sangare struck a neat volley to put Burkina Faso in the lead.



However, two penalty goals from Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar, solidified the host' lead into halftime.



Bertrand Traore conceded the first penalty on Andre-Frank Anguissa on 41 minutes.



Minutes later Issoufou Dayo flew into Nouhou Tolo for the second penalty.



In the second half, Aboubakar nearly scored a hat-trick but he had his goal denied as a result of offside.



The Indomitable Lions wasted a number of chances that could have materialized in a third goal.



Cameroon's next game is on Thursday, January 13, against Ethiopia, with Burkina Faso taking on Cape Verde on the same day.