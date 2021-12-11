AFCON 2021: Ghana to open camp in Doha on December 22

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in early next year.



The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the tournament in Cameroon.



The Black Stars will play three games to give coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.



Ghana are expected to play a yet-to-be-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022, in another friendly.



The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on January 5.



The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7.



Rajevac has until Friday, December 30, 2021, to submit his final squad.



GHANA SCHEDULE IN DOHA – QATAR



• Team open camp on December 22, 2021



• First Friendly match against a club side – December 28, 2021



• Second friendly match against AFCON bound country – January 1, 2022



• Third friendly against Algeria – January 5, 2022



• Departure to Cameroon – January 7, 2022



• Submission of the final squad – December 30, 2021



The tournament will start on January 9 with the Black Stars playing their first match the next day against Morocco.



Their next game is against Gabon on January 14 before wrapping up their group stage campaign four days later against debutants Comoros.



The final match will be played on February 6.