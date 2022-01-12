AFCON 2021: Ghana’s game against Gabon will be difficult – Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil believes the Black Stars will have a tough battle against Gabon on Friday.



The Black Stars will take on Gabon in their second Group C clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The four-time African Champions lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favorites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



Speaking after the game, the KRC Genk marksman expressed his disappointment in the defeat but said they will do everything possible to redeem themselves.



"We wanted to win but unfortunately it just turned out to be a 1-0 defeat by a mistake but this is football, we don't need to put our heads down, we need to keep going like always because we have two games ahead and everything is possible and we will do everything to redeem ourselves" he said.



"It will be a tough game against Gabon but what we need to do is to give everything to Ghanaians" he added.



