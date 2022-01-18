AFCON 2021: Ghana out of 2021 AFCON after Comoros defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comoros defeated Black Stars 3-2 in their final Group C game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to knock them out of the tournament.



It was a shambolic performance from the Black Stars from the onset as they conceded a goal 4 minutes into the game.



El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored the Islanders first goal at the tournament after sending Ghana’s 4th tier goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to the wrong side.



Minutes later Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was sent off after clashing with the Comoros goalkeeper in a 50-50 chance in the box.



However, after recess Ahmed Mogni made it 2-0 for Comoros in the 62nd minute to the shock of many Ghanaians watching the match across the globe.



It took substitute, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom to get a consolation goal for the Black Stars from a Daniel Kofi Kyereh corner kick.



There was a sigh of relief when defender Alexander Djiku equalized to make it 2-2 to put restore parity in the game.



With minutes to end the game, Comoros ended Ghana’s hopes of a comeback when Ahmed Mogni scored his second in the game to make it 3-2 for the Islanders.



It was the first time in 15 years Ghana exited the AFCON in the Group stages since 2006.