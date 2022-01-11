AFCON 2021: Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac explains late substitution in Morocco defeat 

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac believes the Black Stars were in full control of the game against Morocco resulting in his late substitution in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opener.



The Black Stars lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favorites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



Morocco have now beaten Ghana on two consecutive occasions, having won by a similar scoreline in a friendly match last year.



"Everything was really tight and i felt the team was functioning well, so there was no need to make unnecessary substitution until the moment we conceded, we were in full control of the match" he said at the post-match presser.



Ghana will take on Gabon in their second Group C game on Friday.



