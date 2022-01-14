AFCON 2021: Gabon scores late to draw 1-1 with Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

The Black Stars drew 1-1 with Gabon in their Group C encounter on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.



Captain, Andre Ayew put the Black Stars in the lead against the Panthers after 28 minutes of action.



The Black Stars needed a goal badly in the game and Andre Ayew showed up for Ghana after picking up a pass from Thomas Partey.



The son of the maestro managed to break away from his marker with a quick turn to hit a solid strike into the back of the net.



After scoring the goal, the Black Stars lost control of the game with Gabon having much possession of the ball.



The Gabonese made 13 attempts at goal and were lucky to get an equalizer in the 89th minute.



Jim Allevinah lashed a shot into the net after G. Kanga sent a through ball into Ghana’s box.



The Black Stars now have just a point from two games with Gabon having four points after winning their first game against Comoros.



Morocco, however, top Group C with 6 points and have already booked a spot in the Round of 16 stage.