AFCON 2021: GFA boss Kurt Okraku sure of Black Stars success in Cameroon

Sports News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku is optimistic that the Black Stars will make the country proud in Cameroon by winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Okraku this week welcomed a delegation of Ghana's ambassadors to Qatar Emmanuel Enos to the Black Stars camp in Doha.



While addressing Mr. Enos, Okraku explained the decision for Black Stars' camping in Doha.



"It was always imperative for us to have a feel of the World Cup host before the Mundial next year. I would like to commend the President, Nana Akufo Addo and the sector Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) for their support and commitment," he said.



He went on to assure him that the selected players are determined to end the country's unwanted record in the nation's cup. Ghana last won the competition in 1982 and have lost three finals since then.



He said, "Your Excellency, you have in front of you amazing and committed players who have been dedicated to our course from day one. Before I became the President, I never had the chance to work with the Black Stars but these players have demonstrated true commitment and professionalism ever since I have been with them.



"These boys have dedicated themselves to the national course and they believe it is time for us to break the 40-year wait for the AFCON trophy.



"They have abandoned their family and left their clubs just to be here in Qatar to fight for the nation.



"Beyond here, we will be in Cameroon for the AFCON and hopefully, all the day and nights of sacrifice will pay off in Cameroon. We will play Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros and we believe that we will top the group and go all the way to the final and win the trophy.



"We believe in the course to bring the trophy to Ghana. We are extremely happy for your coming. We will not let the country down. There are a lot of doubting Thomas’s but we believe this squad will make us proud," he added.