AFCON 2021: Find out all the 7 countries that have announced their squads

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Events leading to the start of the 36th edition of the African Cup of Nations are taking shape.



The tournament is 18 days away from kick-off in Cameroon and CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, is confident that the AFCON will showcase Africa's growth to the World.



“We are very clear in terms of our commitment to make the AFCON a success in Cameroon. I am very confident we will work together with the people of Cameroon who are a proud football nation, who have made Cameroon and Africa proud.



“I am confident that in our meetings we will be able to come out of here and give Africa and give the world the confidence that we have, the commitment to our people in Cameroon and the commitment to the development and growth of football in Africa”, he told the BBC.



With a few weeks to the commencement of the tournament, some participating Nations have announced their squads with others exported to follow suit.



Out of the 24 participating countries, 7 countries have released their list.



Ghana



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)





Egypt



Goalkeepers: Mohamed Elshenawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Bassam (Talaea El Gaish), Mohamed Sobhy (Pharco), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Zamalek), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI)



Defenders: Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Omar Kamal (Future), Ahmed “Beckham” Ramadan (Smouha), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ahmed Yaseen (National Bank), Mohamed Fathalla (Ghazl El-Mahalla), Mohamed Abdel Meneam (Future), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids), Akram Tawfeek (Al Ahly), Marwan Dawood (ENPPI)



Midfielders: Amr Elsouleya (Al Ahly), Mostafa Fathy (Zamalek), Mohamed “Afsha” Magdy (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Zamalek), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Abdullah El-Said (Pyramids), Ramadan Sobhy (Pyramids), Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed (Zamalek), Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids), Ahmed Refaat (Future), Nabil “Donga” Emad (Pyramids), Hamdy Fathy (AlAhly), Mohanad Lasheen (Talaea El Gaish)



Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Aston Villa, England), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart, Germany), Marwan Hamdy (Smouha), Ahmed “Koka” Hassan (Konyaspor, Turkey), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Altayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)





Gambia



Goalkeepers: Baboucar Gaye, Sheikh Sibi, Lamin Sarr, Modou Jobe, Lamin Saidy



Defenders: James Gomez, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Maudo Jarjue, Ibou Touray, Saidy Janko, Mohammed Mbye, Leon Guwara, Omar Colley, Sheriff Sinyan, Sulayman Bojang, Muhammed Sanneh, Pa Modou Jagne, Bubacarr Sanneh



Midfielders: Dawda Ngum, Ebrima Sohna, Sulayman Marreh, Ebrima Darboe, Yusupha Bobb, Ebou Adams, Alasana Manneh, Mahdi Camara, Yusupha Njie, Ablie Jallow, Steve Bubacarr Trawally, Ebrima Colley



Forwards: Lamin Jallow, Bubacarr Jobe, Assan Ceesay, Muhammed Badamosi, Modou Barrow, Dembo Darboe, Musa Barrow, Kalifa Manneh, Nuha Marong Krubally, Abdoulie Sanyang





Malawi



Goalkeepers: Clever Mkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets Youth),William Thole, Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers),Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets),Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers),Innocent Nyasulu (Rumphi United)



Defenders: Nickson Nyasulu, Gomezgani Chirwa(Nyasa Big Bullets),Stainley Sanudi,Peter Cholopi(Be Forward Wanderers), Paul Ndlovu, Norchard Chimbalanga ( MAFCO),Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Lawrence Chaziya (CIVO),Kelvin Kadzinje (Mzuzu Warriors), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Tigers),Andrew Lameck (Bangwe All Stars)



Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets),Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), David Daud, Innocent Msowoya (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves), Misheck Seleman (Nyasa Big Bullets),John Banda (UD Songo), Schumacker Kuwali (UD Songo),Tawonga Chimodzi (Silver Strikers),Loyd Njaliwa (Moyale Barracks),Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles),Robert Saizi (Mpima Academy), Wisdom Mpinganjira ( Be Foward Wanderers).



Strikers: Mphatso Kamanga (Karonga United), Chikondi Mbeta (Maggie Chombo Acadamy), Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets), Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers).





Cameroon



Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Omossola Simon, Epassy Devis, Efala Komguep Jean, Nlend Narcisse Junior



Defenders: Ngadeu Michael, Fai Collins, Mbaizo Olivier, Castelleto Jean Charles, Oyongo Bitolo Ambroise, Billong Jean Claude, Samuel Kotto, Jerome Onguene, Tchamba Duplex, Nouhou Tolo, Enzo Ebosse, Dawa Tchakounte, Boey Sacha, Harold Moukoudi



Midfielders: Jean Onana, Kunde Malong, Zambo Anguissa, Oum Gouet Samuel, Hongla Martin, Arnaud Djoum, Lea Siliki James, Neyou Yvan



Forwards: Ganago Ignatius, Bassogog Christian, Choupo Moting, Bahoken Stephane, Toko Ekambi Karl, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Kevin Olivier Soni, Aboubakar Vincent, Paul Georges Ntep, John Mary, Njie Clinton, Jeremy Ebobisse Ebolo, Leandre Tawamba Kan





Gabon



Goalkeepers: Anthony Mfa Mezui (Rodange 91), Donald Nze (Maniema Union), Jean-Noel Amonome (Uthongathi), Fortson Noubi Junior (Vannes)



Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Bastia), Johann Obiang (Rodez), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon), Gilchrist Nguema (Maccabi Ahi Nazareth), Anthony Oyono (Boulogne), Sidney Obissa (Olympic Chaleroi), David Sambissa (Cambuur), Wilfried Ebane (Vannes), Junior Assoumou (Le Mans), Yannis N’Gakoutou (Lyon-La Duchere), Yrondu Musavu-King (Bengaluru)



Midfielders: Andre Biyogo Poko (Altay), Mario Lemina (Nice), Louis Ameka Autchanga (Chamois Niortais), Guelor Kanga (Red Star Belgrade), Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali (Gorica), Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (Aris Limassol)



Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne), Kevin Mayi (Umraniyespor), Axel Méye (Ittihad Tanger), Fahd Ndzengue (Tabor Sezana), Aaron Boupendza (Al Arabi), Ulrick Eneme Ella (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jim Allevinah (Clermont), Biteghe Medwin (Al Adalah)





Ethiopia



Goalkeepers: Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Bunna), Fasil GebreMicheal (Bahir Dar Ketema), Firew Getahun (Dire dawa Ketema)



Defenders: Remedan Yesuf (Wolkite Ketema), Desta Yohannes (Adama Ketema), Asrat Tunjo (Eth Bunna), Ahmed Reshid (Bahir Dar Ketema), Yared Bayeh (Fasil Kenema), Aschalew Tamene (Fasil Kenema), Mingot Debebe (Kidus Giorgis), Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar Ketema)



Midfielders: Amanuel Yohannes (Eth Bunna), Habtamu Tekeste (Fasil Kenema), Surafel Dangachew (Fasil Kenema), Mesud Mohammed (Jimma Aba Jiffare), Shimeles Bekele (El Gouna), Haider Sherefa (Kidus Giorgis), Firew Solomon (Sidama Bunna), Bezabih Meleyo (Fasil Kenema)



Strikers: Abubeker Nasser (Eth Bunna), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite Ketema), Abel Yalew (Kidus Giorgis), Amanuel GebreMicheal (Kidus Giorgis), Mesfin Tafesse (Hawassa Ketema), Dawa Hottesa (Adama Ketema), Shemeket Guggsa (Fasil Kenema)