AFCON 2021: Final Black Stars squad Milovan will likely transmit to CAF

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac was expected to submit his final squad on December 30, 2021, to CAF ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in January.



The Serbian trainer is largely expected to retain 28 players from the 30 pre-selected earlier this month.



CAF has agreed for the expansion of the number of players for the tournament from 23 to 28 due to the effect of COVID-19.



The Black Stars will be making their 23rd appearance in Cameroon and have won the championship four times in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.



Ghana is pitted in Group C with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon and will open their campaign against the Atlas Lions (Morocco) on January 10, 2022.



Provisional Squad:



GOALKEEPERS: Joseph Wolcott (Swindon Town, England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen, Switzerland)



DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC, England), Gideon Mensah (Girondins de Bordeaux, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC, France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Portugal)



MIDFIELDERS: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol, Moldova), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal, England), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli, Germany), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot, France)



FORWARDS: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes, France), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd, Qatar), Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma, Italy), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor, Turkey)