AFCON 2021: Ethiopia becomes first team to arrive in Cameroon for tournament

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ethiopia are in Cameroon, making them the first team to arrive for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



They touched at the Nsimalen International Airport of Yaounde on Sunday 26 December, two weeks to the commencement of the tournament on January 9.



Upon arrival, players, technical staff, and FA executives underwent Covid-19 tests at the airport before moving to their team hotel.



Coach Wubetu Abate and his team rounded off with a training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium.



The Walias return to the competition for the first time since 2013. They have one AFCON title to their name, at home in 1962.



Ethiopia is in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, and hosts Cameroon.



They will face Cape Verde on January 9 after the opening match between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.



The Ethiopians will come off against the hosts on matchday 2 before facing Burkina Faso on 17 January in their last group match.