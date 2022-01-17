AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea ends Algeria’s 34 game unbeaten run

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Algeria faces possible elimination from 2019 AFCON



Equatorial Guinea beats Algeria 1-0



Algeria plays Ivory Coast in their next game



2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions, Algeria now faces a possible elimination from the group stages in the ongoing competition after losing their second Group E game.



The Djurtus of Equatorial Guinea had to leave it late to win their first game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against the Desert Foxes with a 70th-minute goal.



Esteban Obiang slid in at the far post to convert a flick-on and net the only goal with 20 minutes left in Douala.



Algeria, who had two goals disallowed must now win their final group game which is against two-time champions Ivory Coast in the final group game in the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations.



The last time Ivory Coast and Algeria met in the Africa Cup of Nations; the Desert Foxes won the game on penalties to advance to the semi-finals in 2019.



The result will go down in history as one of the biggest victories for Equatorial Guinea in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations