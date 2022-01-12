AFCON 2021: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu tips Ghana and four other countries to win title

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has tipped Senegal, Cameroon, Mali, Ghana and reigning champions, Algeria to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title.



The continental showpiece commenced on Sunday with 24 countries battling for the covetous trophy in Cameroon.



Ghana is among the countries yearning for the ultimate after last winning it in 1982.



According to Agyemang Badu who announced his retirement from international football last year, Ghana is among the favourites to lift the trophy.



The 31-year-old indicated Cameroon stand a chance of repeating the feat they achieved in 2017 in Gabon when they beat Egypt in the final.



The Indomitable Lions had a flying start to the competition coming from behind to beat Burkina Faso in the opening game last Sunday.



Senegal also recorded a hard-fought win in their opening game against Zimbabwe on Monday.



The former Kotoko star added Egypt are not favourites to win the AFCON this year, but surprising believes that Ghana is in a better position to lift the trophy.



