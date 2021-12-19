AFCON 2021: Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz announces preliminary 40-man squad

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz has listed a 40-man provisional squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The notable absentee from the squad is Zamalek star midfielder Tarek Hamed who was also overlooked for the just-ended FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.



Smouha winger Hussein Faisal has been omitted from the squad but Ghazl El-Mahalla’s defender Mohamed Fathallah has been handed a debut Pharaohs call-up.



England-based trio Mohamed Salah [Liverpool], Mohamed Elneny [Arsenal], and Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan [Aston Villa] headline the list.



Queiroz will announce his final 23-man squad by the end of December.



Egypt who will be chasing a record-extending eighth African title is in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.



Egypt’s 40-man preliminary squad:



Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Ahly), Mohamed Fawzy (Ismaily), Mohamed Sobhy (Farco), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi)



Defenders: Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazy (Ittihad of Jeddah), Akram Tawfik (Ahly), Mahmoud 'El-Wensh' Hamdi (Zamalek), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Yassin (NBE), Mohamed Hany (Ahly), Mohamed Abdel-Monem (Future FC), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Fathallah (Ghazl El-Mahalla), Ahmed Ramadan Beckham (Smouha), Marwan Dawoud (Enppi)



Midfielders: Omar Kamal (Future FC), Amr El-Sulaya (Ahly), Mostafa Fathi (Zamalek), Mohamed Magdi "Afsha" (Ahly), Emam Ashour (Zamalek), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Ramadan Sobhy (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek), Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Refaat (Future FC), Nabil 'Dunga' Emad (Pyramids FC), Hamdy Fathy (Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Talae El-Geish)



Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart), Marwan Hamdy (Smouha), Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan (Konyaspor), Ahmed Yasser Rayyan (Altay), Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Aston Villa), Mohamed Sherif (Ahly).