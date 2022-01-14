AFCON 2021: Check out the head-to-head of Ghana vs Gabon

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Ghana dominates Gabon in previous matches



Black Stars set for first AFCON game against Gabon



Black Stars bottom on Group C table



Friday, January 14, 2022, will witness the 12th meeting between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Panthers of Gabon in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



The 12th meeting between Ghana and Gabon will also mark the first-ever game between the two countries in the Africa Cup of Nations.



The two teams first met in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games on April 19, 2022, in Gabon where the Panthers defeated the Black Stars by a lone goal.



In the past eleven meetings between the two sides which includes FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and international friendly games, the Black Stars have been the better side with five victories.



Ghana have lost three times to Gabon while the remaining three games ended in a draw.



GhanaWeb will bring you a live commentary of the 12th meeting between Ghana and Gabon. Kick-off for GhanaWeb’s coverage of the game starts at 6pm.



