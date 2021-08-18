AFCON 2021: Check out Ghana’s record against Group C opponent Morocco

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

It's official that the Black Stars of Ghana will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Cameroon next year.



The delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw pit the Black Stars who have won the tournament four times against one-time champions Morocco.



Their encounter will be the first match of Group C which also includes Gabon captained by Arsenal star striker Aubameyang and debutants Comoros.



Ghana's meeting with Morocco will be a repeat of June's international friendly match played in Rabat.



A goalkeeping howler by Asante Kotoko's Razak Abalora allowed the Moroccans to win 1-0.



That meeting was the 11th time the two heavyweights on the continent have faced off.



Morocco by virtue of the victory extended their winning record to five with three defeats and four draws.



Below are the results of previous meetings:



02 Apr 1961 Ghana v Morocco 0-0



28 May 1961 Morocco v Ghana 1-0



12 Jan 1997 Ghana v Morocco 2-2



08 Jun 1997 Morocco v Ghana 1-0



13 Jun 1975 Morocco v Ghana 2-0



29 Jun 1975 Ghana v Morocco 2-0



16 Mar 1980 Morocco v Ghana 1-0



21 Jan 2002 Ghana v Morocco 0-0



08 Sep 2007 Ghana v Morocco 2-0



28 Jan 2008 Ghana v Morocco 2-0



08 Jun 2021 Morocco v Ghana 1-0



Ghana and Morocco will square off on January 10 in Yaounde.



