AFCON 2021: Check out Black Stars possible starting XI in Cameroon

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The senior national soccer team, the Black Stars will be searching for their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon after last winning it in 1982.



Ghana is among the 24 countries to partake in the prestigious tournament set for January 2022.



The much-anticipated tournament has been slated between January 9 and February 6, 2022 in the Central African country.



Ahead of the continental showpiece, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named a 30-man provisional squad which will be reduced to 28 before the tournament proper.



Ghana has been paired in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



Footballghana.com brings to you how Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac can line up at the tournament.



Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott could maintain his place after impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Meanwhile, in defense, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey could form the back four for the team having played together in a couple of games.



Thomas Partey and Iddrisu Baba could play the pivotal roles for the team.



In attack, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jordan Ayew could operate from the left and right wings, while Kudus Mohammed take up the number 10 role.



Ghana captain Andre Ayew is expected to lead the line.



Find below the possible lineup for Ghana in Cameroon:



Jojo Wollacott, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Andree Ayew.



