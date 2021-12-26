AFCON 2021: CAF orders GFA to extend reporting dates of Partey, Jordan and 4 others

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been ordered by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to extend the arrival time of 6 England-based players for the pre-AFCON camp of the Black Stars.



Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac last week announced a 30-man provisional squad for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The squad which will be trimmed down to 28 had as many as 6 players selected from England.



Due to matches to be played during the festive season, clubs in the English leagues that will be losing players have been engaging CAF to try and have the reporting time of the players in question pushed forward.



After succeeding, CAF has directed the Ghana FA to allow all 6-England-based players of the Black Stars to report later than scheduled.



This means that the likes of Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, and Joseph Wollacott will not report to the camp of the Black Stars in Doha, Qatar until late next week.



Camping for the 2021 AFCON has already commenced in Doha for the Black Stars.