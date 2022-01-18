AFCON 2021: Blow for Ghana as Baba Iddrisu is ruled out of Comoros clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco beat Black Stars in Group C opener



Baba Iddrisu suffer injury in Gabon game



Ghana in a must-win game against Comoros



Ghana has been dealt a big blow in their quest to qualify to the next round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after key midfielder Baba Iddrisu was ruled out of the game against Comoros.



The Real Mallorca midfielder is going to miss the crucial encounter after suffering injury in Ghana’s game against Gabon.



In a team news announced by the Ghana Football Association, the 25-year-old was announced to have suffered a hamstring injury and will not feature in the game tagged ‘win or burst’.



‘’The scan results revealed Oedema in his hamstring and so at the moment he can’t play against Comoros on Tuesday,’’ Ghana team doctor Adam Baba told the GFA media upon their return from the Garoua Military hospital on Monday.



It will be recalled that the Spain-based midfielder limped off in Ghana’s game against Gabon on the 65th minute.



His absence means Milovan Rajevac will have to ring changes in the squad with Edmund Addo likely to replace them.



The Black Stars are yet to win a game in this tournament having won and drawn their opening two games.



Ghana fell to Morocco 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with the Panthers of Gabon. Anything but a win today will spell Ghana’s end in the tournament.



