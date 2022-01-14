AFCON 2021: Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac tips Thomas Partey to win tournament best player

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has tipped Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey to win the best player of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Arsenal star was not at his best in during the Black Stars opening game against Morocco in Group C.



He accidentality assisted Sofiane Boufal to smash the match-winner as Ghana lost 1-0 last Monday.



Ahead of the Gabon game, the Serbian trainer says Partey will prove critics wrong and emerge as the tournament best player at the end.



"We analysed the match, Thomas maybe this match performance was not at his level but he's a great player and will prove critics wrong, I think he will be the best in this tournament," said the Serbian trainer ahead of the Gabon game on Friday.



The Black Stars need to win to enhance their chances of progressing to the last 16 of the tournament.