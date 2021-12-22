AFCON 2021: Black Stars assistant coach Otto Addo unavailable for tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has confirmed assistant coach Otto Addo’s unavailability for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Addo also works as Dortmund assistant coach and will be busy with the German club during the Afcon period.



The former Ghana international had reached an agreement with the GFA in September to work as a service provider.



“I can confirm that Otto Addo will not join us for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation [Afcon],” the 63-year-old said after announcing his 30-man Black Stars provisional squad for the tournament.



“He is going to be a big miss for us but we will make sure we make him proud,” Rajevac added.



According to reports, Rajevac has asked the GFA to provide him with another assistant coach despite the availability of second assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.



Black Stars have targeted winning the tournament which kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon.



The team’s first game is against Morocco followed by Gabon and Comoros respectively to wrap up the group stage.