AFCON 2021: Black Stars arrive in Cameroon

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in Cameroon ahead of the commencement of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament.



Two journalists confirmed the arrival of the team via tweets. Gary Al Smith of Joy FM, in posting an update said: "They've touched down in Yaoundé from Doha,"



Denis Mirpuri, a former journalist with Joy FM also tweeted: "Black Stars finally arrive in Cameroon for #AFCON2021. Good to see Kamaldeen and Kudus, 2 of the 17 Black Stars #AFCON debutants in camp.



"All we hope for now is that no player or coach should test positive for Covid, as it could have devastating effects on our campaign."



The Black Stars team held camping in Doha, Qatar. They played a friendly against champions Morocco, losing by three unanswered goals.



They are in Group C along with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.





*AFCON NEWS*

Ghana Black Stars has landed in Cameroon for AFCON 2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/Py3vHwg2TW — Baba Amando-Journalist (@AmandoCrusader) January 8, 2022

Jojo Wolacott (Swindon Town, England),Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium),Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak, Ghana),Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen, Switzerland).Andy Yiadom andBaba Rahman (both Reading, England),Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC, Ghana),Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux, France),Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England),Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg, France),Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA),Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal).Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain),Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova),Thomas Partey (Arsenal, England),Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China),Mohammed Kudus (Ajax, Netherlands),Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli, Germany),David Abagna (Real Tamale United, Ghana).Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC, Ghana),Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia),Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes, France),Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC. Qatar),Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium),Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England),Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel),Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics, Ghana),Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor, Turkey).