AFCON 2021: Ayew brothers resume training ahead of Morocco clash

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have both trained with their Black Stars teammates to give Ghana a massive squad boost ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Ayew brothers on Wednesday were reported to be nursing injuries that could see them miss the opening game of the AFCON.



It came as devastating news to Ghanaians especially after both players were left out of Ghana’s squad to play against Algeria in the friendly match staged in Doha, Qatar.



Fortunately, both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are now feeling good. The two players trained with their Black Stars teammates on Thursday evening as the team wrapped up the pre-AFCON training camp in Doha.