AFCON 2021: Alleged juju in Black Stars camp pops up in Parliament

Juju allegations hit Black Stars players after AFCON fiasco



Kwadaso MP wants juju allegations to be taken seriously



Comoros beats Ghana 3-2 in 2021 AFCON to end Black Stars journey



Reports of purported spiritual machinations in the camp of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has found its way to Parliament with a member of the house advancing an argument on how the juju perception negatively affects the performance of the team.



Ghana’s performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon became a topical issue in Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



The Parliamentarians debated Ghana’s performance in the AFCON and asked questions on what accounted for the Black Stars' worst ever performance at the continental stage.



The use of black magic ‘juju’ in the Black Stars camp during Ghana’s stay in the tournament as reported by the press which has become a topical issue in the media space also took a centre stage in parliament during the debate.



Though some officials who traveled with the team to Cameroon have denied the allegations, the juju issue has surfaced again on the floor of parliament.



The juju allegations in the Black Stars camp popped up in Parliament when the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Consistency, Kingsley Nyarko urged his colleagues to consider that as one of the factors that contributed to Ghana’s failure.



“Mr. Speaker, one factor that is not being discussed this afternoon that I want to bring our minds to is the belief in juju amongst some of the players. Mr. Speaker, I believe that the over-reliance of religious variables within our society is something that is causing havoc in terms of our progress and development,” Kingsley Nyarko said on the floor of parliament.



“I have read reports that most of the players put their faith in juju at expense of hard work and discipline and I believe that the Sports Ministry and the GFA must find a way of getting a very competent phycologist to work on the minds of the players because nothing works better than hard work,” the Member of Parliament added.