AFCON 2021: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium ready to host Ghana vs Morocco game

Team Ghana arrives in Cameroon for AFCON 2021



Black Stars to take on Morocco on Monday



GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro files first report in Cameroon for AFCON 2021



The Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon is ready to host the Black Stars first game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations.



The 42,500-stadium capacity stadium is where the Black Stars will be playing their first game at the tournament.



Ghana’s game against Morocco on January 10, 2022 is a crucial one which will determine the team’s fate at the Group stages.



The Black Stars lost by a lone goal to Morocco in their friendly match that was played in 2021.



GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro travelled to Cameroon and arrived safely. He filed his first report and according to him the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium is ready to host the first game in Group C.



Daniel Oduro also touched on the Black Stars preparing for their first game and what it means for Ghana to beat Morocco.



