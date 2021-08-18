AFCON 2021: A quick look at last AFCON appearances of Ghana's opponents

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The wait is over. On 17th August, 2021, Ghana's AFCON 2021 fate was decided in the midst of great dignitaries in Cameroon.



Ghana have been paired with Algeria, Gabon and Malawi for the tournament which is expected to start on 6th January 2022.



We take a look at how the other three teams fared in their most recent AFCON appearances.



Morocco



Morocco make a return to the tournament after a disappointing showing in the 2019 edition.



The Atlas Lions were knocked out in the round of 16 two years ago despite having the favorites tag.



They will hope to make amends in the upcoming showcase.



Gabon



Gabon return to Africa's biggest stage after missing out on the previous edition.



Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and co have experienced little success in the competition, reaching the quarter finals just twice in their history (1996,2012).



They last played in the 2017 tournament where they were knocked out in the group stages.



Comoros



In most tournaments, there are newbies and Comoros is a newbie in this competition. After multiple years without success, The Coelacanths have finally made it.



They will be unfenced in this one but will hope to make the same impact as Madagascar did two years prior.



