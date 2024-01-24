ADB prioritizes customer convenience: Introduces instant visa debit card service

Finance & Banking of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC has expanded its instant card issuance services by introducing Instant Visa Debit Card service as part of its E-Banking transformation agenda. This brings the instant issuance of card services to three, namely Gh-link instant card service, the instant Visa Contactless Prepaid Card service, and the latest, the instant Visa Debit Contactless Card service.



The objective of the instant card issuance service is to enhance convenience and customer experience. The initiative now allows customers and non-customers, or walk-in customers (Visa Prepaid Card, meant for customers and non-customers), to instantly grab their cards for their instant or future transactions, whether local or international.



The instant issuance of cards is currently being done at 29 selected branches across the country, mostly at the regional capitals, market centers, and district capitals. It is worth stating that all other branches across the country still issue all cards, albeit not instantly. The plan is to roll out the instant issuance service across all ADB branches.



The branches currently issuing the instant cards are; Ridge, Osu, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Ring Road Central (RRC), Gulf House, Tema Meridian, Kasoa, Madina, Accra New Town, Nungua, Abeka Lapaz, Spintex, Ho, Hohoe, Denu, Sogakope, Kumasi Nhyiaeso, Kumasi Prempeh II, Obuasi, Sunyani, Techiman, Cape Coast, Agona Swedru, Takoradi Harbour, Tamale Main, Tamale Aboabo, Bolgatanga, and Wa.



Transformational agenda



The Managing Director of ADB PLC, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, in his remarks, expressed his enthusiasm about the new service, stating that the initiative was a testament to the Bank’s commitment to making banking more accessible and convenient for its valued customers.



He noted that the new service formed part of ADB’s transformational agenda towards improving its digital banking segment to enhance service delivery, convenience, and customer experience. This, he said, marked a significant departure from the traditional card issuance process which sometimes delays a bit.



“To meet customer expectations and to improve the turnaround time on card issuance and delivery, the new service will allow customers to walk into any of the 29 branches to request and instantly receive not only Gh-Link card and Visa Prepaid Card but also Visa Debit Card for online transactions, among others,” he said.



Alhaji Yakubu-Tali indicated that customers are increasingly leveraging technology to facilitate their banking transactions and that it was incumbent on ADB to redirect its service delivery to not only enhance the overall customer experience but to also be at par with competition in the rapidly changing financial sector landscape.



“By embracing technology, we are not only enhancing the overall customer experience but also staying at par with competition in the rapidly changing financial industry," he stated.



The ADB MD assured customers that management was working assiduously to extend the instant card issuance service to all branches nationwide. He added that while steps were being taken to extend the instant card issuance service to all branches, measures have been put in place to ensure that branches that are not currently issuing the cards instantly provide swift delivery of the cards to our customers.



Robust and security measures



In addition to the convenience factor, the Head of IT, Mr. Emmanuel Ofori Boateng, disclosed that the instant card issuance system of the Bank prioritizes security, and it has implemented robust measures to ensure that the process is secure and complies with industry and international standards.



He added that ADB has been certified and compliant with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) to safeguard customers against potential risks associated with card issuance and usage.



In his remarks, the Head of E-Business, Mr. Alex Forson, stated that ADB was positioning itself among the top-tier Banks within the electronic banking space. He indicated that ADB was the first bank to introduce the Contactless Point of Sale (POS) devices and also, the bank was among the first banks to introduce the Visa Contactless Prepaid Card service (tap and pay) in Ghana.



“The Bank will continue to expand its E-Banking service delivery to continue to serve the changing needs of our customers,” he said. “Management is committed to creating expansive and robust e-platforms, continue to offer improved service delivery, provide optimal comfort and convenience to our customers,” he added.



Mr. Forson indicated that the instant issuance of cards aligns with the Bank's broader strategy to leverage technology and innovation to provide efficient and customer-centric solutions. He reiterated the Bank’s commitment to continually innovate to better serve our valued customers and other stakeholders.