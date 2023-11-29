ADB celebrates our Gallant Farmers and Fishers

Agribusiness of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: ADB

The Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) congratulates our gallant Farmers and Fishers on the occasion of the 39th National Farmers’ Day Celebrations.



At a brief visit to the Agrifest 2023 exhibition area, the Managing Director of ADB, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, lauded the efforts of Ghanaian Farmers and Fishers in pushing the growth agenda of the agricultural sector and the economy as a whole.



Alhaji Yakubu-Tali extended a warm 'Ayekoo' to all participants, especially the award winners who are poised to receive honors for their remarkable contributions to agriculture. "In these challenging times marked by global crises, our farmers and fishers have shown extraordinary resilience, ensuring our nation's food security," he stated.



Highlighting ADB’s pivotal role in this celebration, the Managing Director remarked, “ADB, as the People's Bank, is not only the lead sponsor of the annual Farmers Day but also the driving force behind the National Farmers Forum and the exclusive sponsorship of the Welcome Cocktail. Our efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector.”



The Managing Director also touched on the significant impact of the current economic challenges, emphasizing the need for increased investment in agriculture. "ADB has taken significant strides in this direction," he said, revealing that the bank's agricultural loan stock had seen a substantial increase from GHS453.20 million in 2016 to GH1.14 billion in 2023. The figure excludes the huge volumes of non-funded facilities such as letters of credit and guarantees granted for the purchase of agricultural inputs, machinery, equipment, and raw materials.



ADB's alignment with the government's vision for agriculture was also highlighted by the Managing Director. “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in advancing the Planting for Food and Jobs Campaign and the One District, One Factory initiatives are a reflection of our commitment to enhancing food security and agricultural prosperity,” Alhaji Yakubu-Tali said.



In conclusion, Alhaji Yakubu-Tali commended the government, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for their relentless work. His final words were of congratulations to the award winners and a reiteration of ADB’s role as a steadfast and strategic partner in agribusiness for wealth creation and national development.



The 2023 National Farmers’ Day celebration is taking place in Accra and will be climaxed by awards and dinner night at Tarkwa in the Western Region