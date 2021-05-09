ABSU news: Kidnapped student for Abia free, unknown gunmen continue attack for Akwa Ibom and Rivers

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, only student wey jaguda pipo kidnap don dey free, goment don confam.



Some armed men on Wednesday attack bus wey carry passengers including ABSU students along di Okigwe-Uturu Road.



E no dey clear, di number of pipo wey dem kidnap but tori be say students bin dey among di victims.



Di incident make di management of Abia state university reduce dia school closing time.



For now ABSU dey close shool by 4pm until dem fit provide better security for di school.



For di latest update, Abia state govnor Okezie Ikpeazu by im sef confam di release of di remaining ABSU student.



Di Govnor say im dey happy about di release of di last student.



Oga Ikpeazu for di statement wey im publish for im official twitter handle say:



"Na wit great joy and relief I announce say di only kidnapped ABSU student wey bin still dey custody of di hoodlums wey kidnap some pipo few days ago along di Okigwe-Uturu Road don dey free.



"I speak wit her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and di management of ABSU for a job well done wey lead to di good news," di Abia govnor tok.



Di state goment for statement wey John Kalu, di Commissioner for Information bring out confam di earlier kidnap wen e happun.



"On Wednesday, 5th May, 2021, armed men attack one Sienna vehicle wey carry passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU)."



E happun around Okigwe in Imo State along with two oda private vehicles, di statement bin tok.



"Di incident occur between 7pm and 8pm on dat day." Kalu bin add.



South eastern Nigeria don witness plenty attacks for recent times by pipo wey everi bodi know as Unknown gunmen.



E no dey clear weda na di same gunmen carry out di kidnap attack on top ABSU students, dia attacks don spill from South east come enter South south - ova di weekend about twenty policers don die as di unknown gunmen attack check points, police divisions and officers for Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.



