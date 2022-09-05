AA Sports International donates jersey, bips, others to Francis Akwaffo Academy

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: aasportsinternational.org

AA Sports International, a US-based Non-Governmental Organization, owned by Ex-Ghanaian international, Mark Adu Amofah has supported Francis Akwaffo (F.A.) Academy in Kumasi.



The foundation over the weekend presented set of jerseys, set of soccer bibs and balls to FA Academy which is owned by former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Francis Akwaffo.



Presenting the items to the club, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for AA Sports International, Linus Siaw Nartey, said the gesture forms part of their objective of helping unearth and groom footballing talents in the country.



He said the foundation was committed to reaching out to deprived communities, schools, individuals, and the less privileged.



Nartey stated that the firm which has already begun operating in the United States will soon be done with all necessary documentation in Ghana and be recognized.



Receiving the items, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of F.An Academy, Mr. Francis Akwaffo, thanked AA Sports International for reaching out and assured the items will be put to good use.



“Adu Amofah has always been a reliable brother from our playing days at Asante Kotoko and I’m elated he came in at the right time when I placed a call to him”.



AA Sports International is a non-profit organization that envisions supporting sports with the core objective of changing lives through “Sports Equality for All Children”.