'A wonderful adventure begins' - Ghana defender Alexander Djiku ready for AFCON

Soccer News of Saturday, 8 January 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Defender Alexander Djiku has charged his Black Stars teammates to be ready for AFCON as the tournament begins on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon.
The Black Stars are expected in Yaoundé on Saturday ahead of their opening game against Morocco on Monday.
Djiku, who was born in France opted to represent Ghana and this will be his first international tournament with the West African powerhouse.
"A wonderful adventure begins. Come on Black Stars," he wrote on Twitter.
