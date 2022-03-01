A win against WAFA is not negotiable - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has set his sight of winning all three points in their matchday 19 games against West Africa Football Academy [WAFA].



His comment comes following their painful 1-1 draw against Legon Cities over the weekend at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday.



Isaac Mensah broke the deadlock for the reigning champions but Osman Ibrahim scored a late to end the game in a draw.



Ahead of the game against the Academy boys on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, the former Medeama SC gaffer says a win is not negotiable.



"We played Legon Cities with the aim of winning the game but it ended in a draw," Boadu told StarTimes after the game over the weekend.



"We will go back to the drawing board and revise our notes and make sure we get the win against WAFA.



"A win is not negotiable because we need to win games," he added.



The draw against the Royals leave Hearts of Oak at the 7th position on the league log with 27 points.



Hearts of Oak after the WAFA game will be hosted by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the matchday 20 games on Sunday.