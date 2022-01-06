'A wake-up call' – Coach Michael Osei on Black Stars Pre-AFCON friendly against Algeria

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Former Ghana international, Michael Osei believes that the Black Stars have been given a wake-up call following their defeat to reigning African Champions, Algeria.



The Black Stars' preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations suffered a jolt on Wednesday night when they got pummeled 3-0 by the North African side.



Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first-half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.



Reacting to the defeat, the Bibiani Goldstars coach said, “I think it was a good test match for the team, I believe it will help the coach to have a fair idea about the team. It is a wake-up call for the playing body”



“We should give them the benefit of the doubts that they can’t do it, they can do it. It is a difficult tournament and there are many countries who are favourite, tactically and technically they are on top. It is not going to be an easy tournament for Ghana but all the same, we are always favourite, ” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



“I believe other countries have fears for Ghana whenever they are playing us. So, the teams' defeat to Algeria is a wake-up call. It tells them to go the extra mile” he said.