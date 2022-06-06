A time will come you won't be able to run - Osei Palmer rains curses on referee

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, the owner of Tema Youth has rained curses on referee Asare Darko over his performance in Tema Youth’s game against Nania FC.



Tema Youth suffered two red cards and 8 yellow cards as they struggled to pick the three points that could expedite their promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking to Asempa FM on the performance of the referee, Palmer alleged that the referee was carefully selected by the Ghana Football Association to undertake a hatchet job.



Palmer claimed that the referee is a puppet of the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association.



He claimed that initially the FA settled on a Premier League referee to handle the game but owing to their interest in the game, the made rang changes and appointed referee Asare Darko.



“To the referee Asare Darko, I want him to know that we’ll show him that there are beliefs in the world. If he won’t be shy to disturb us, we too we won’t waste time to deal with him. We will show you that there is something in the world. I’m not threatening him.



“If he has threatened my qualification, we will also threaten his refereeing career. A time will come he won’t be able to run. We will see how his career will go. He has done his job, we’ll also do our part. If he came to Nania Park with clean conscience, then so be it but if he did not come with a clean heart then we leave him to God,” he said.



Osei Kwaku Palmer said that despite the supposed machinations by the FA, he will not give up on football.



“They know what they are doing against me. Some times you get frustrated with the mistreatment. I don’t give up. I will always be the last soldier standing. Giving up is not my in lexicon,” he said.



Palmer alleged that there has been a resolve within the corridors of the FA that under no circumstance will Tema Youth be promoted to the Ghana Premier League.



He made the assertions without evidence that referees are being sponsored by the FA to derail the success of the team.



He questioned the selection of certain referees and the deployment of security personnel to games of Tema Youth.



He singled out the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association as the brain behind the hatched job orchestrated by the Ghana Football Association.



“I’ve heard that the current administration has resolved that I will never come to the Premier League. That’s what it is. The team was in the process of qualifying and they did plus 2 minus 2 to derail the process. There was an orchestrated plan not to allow my team to qualify. Otherwise, they wouldn’t rule one case in a different manner. There is a plan and there is enough evidence to suggest that whatever is being said is happening. We lost just one game last season but couldn’t qualify. I’ve never seen something like this.



“I was in Tema when they brought 8 armed security men from the Jubilee House. After the game, these same armed security men escorted the referee from the pitch. We provided 20 army officers and 25 police officers. This week, I never knew the General Secretary had a new role to appoint referees. It is untenable.



“There are three matches for us to compete for qualification. In the two matches, Premier League referees were appointed. Would it not be sin for only Tema Youth to have Division One referees. Four of the referees came from Eastern Region. Look at the appointments, it has regional balance but not in the case of Tema Youth. I was told that the referees were Linfold Asamoah’s guys.



“We’ve a game against Kotoku Royals but two of my players took red cards and 8 received cautions. In the game we were not the worse offenders. I can tell you on authority that the initial appointment had Premiership referees, why were they changed? Because I have a game and they wanted to destroy my team before the next game,” he said.



Palmer’s outburst follows Tema Youth’s goalless drawn game with Nania FC on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Tema Youth suffered two red cards with eight of their players receiving bookings in the game.



Tema Youth are in a three-horse race with Liberty Professionals and Kotoku Royals for a Premier League spot next season.



