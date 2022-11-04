You are here: HomeSports2022 11 04Article 1656233

A life well lived - Social media users react to Gerard Piqué’s decision to leave Barcelona

After an illustrious career with the Spanish giants, Gerard Pique has announced his departure from his boyhood club Barcelona after 14 years in the senior team.

Gerard Pique was an integral member of Barcelona's golden generation led by Lionel Messi that won three UEFA Champions League and 8 Spanish League titles.

35-year-old Pique, who came through the ranks at Barcelona and had a four-year spell with Manchester United, made the announcement in a video posted on social media as he has become surplus to requirements to the club in the last two seasons.

“Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, curlers [fans], have given me everything."

“And now that all that kid’s [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end,” he said.

The announcement was happily received as Barcelona fans thanked him for his incredible service to the club and his effort in making the Catalan giants a force to reckon with in Europe.

Others were also happy that Pique put the club first by agreeing to terminate his contract without any compensation from the club.

