A devoted Christian cannot be part of Ghana football - Abbey Pobi laments

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobi has asserted that football in Ghana today is being managed by demonic individuals making the sector horrible.



Pobi said the sport is terrible also because people have refused to speak the truth, causing football in Ghana to stall.



To him, football in Ghana today has become the work of the devil, and if you are someone who fears God, you would not be able to be part of the demons managing football in Ghana.



Anything that lacks the truth is demonic and football in Ghana in Ghana today is a work for demons.



”If you are a devoted Christian, you cannot be part of football in Ghana. You will not speak the truth if you are into football today. If it is not the work for demons, why should we not progress?”.



He was reacting to concerns raised by Mercy Tagoe, the Black Queens Coach over how female national teams are treated.



The Coach is not pleased with how things are handled when it comes to women’s football in the country.



“We do this today, then we go and sleep, the next time when we wake up, we think we can get there,” she said.



“We are joking, trust me, we are joking when you sleep, others will wake up and do it for you.”



Mr. Pobi commenting said we had given lip service to the football administration in Ghana because persons managing the football in Ghana are incompetent and do not have what it takes to promote football in Ghana.