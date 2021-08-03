A closer look at 'deadly' striker David Laryea Quaye

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Teams will die to have young talented striker David Laryea Quaye in their ranks but he is currently with Division Two side Iddrisu Baba Tekper FC (IBT).



The striker who was born on May 28, 2004 is in rich vein of form.



He has scored 4 goals in 8 games in the ongoing Division Two League.



Quaye has been likened to many top strikers because of his instinctive nature and ability to score with any part of his body.



Top Ghana Premier League clubs and European teams have inquired about him and want his services.



He has promised to get better by working hard as set sight on becoming a World class player.



