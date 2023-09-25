9th 'Girls in Aviation' day observed at Kotoka International Airport

Aviation of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 9th Girls in Aviation Day has been observed at the Kotoka International Airport.



The day is celebrated globally by the various chapters of Women in Aviation International (WAI) to inspire young women to take an interest in Aviation.



In Ghana, the event was organised by WAI, Ghana Chapter, comprising women professionals working in the aviation industry.



Selected students from Accra Girls, Temasco, Ola Girls, Lashibi and Afia Kobi Senior High Schools, were privileged to have been sponsored for this year’s celebration.



President of the WAI Ghana Chapter and Deputy Director-General (Finance & Administration) of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Juliet Okae, in her remarks indicated that the Ghana Chapter was established in 2015 to bring all the women in aviation together.



She said the formation of the chapter was significant because it serves as an avenue to share ideas and basically harness the potential of Africa's youth, especially young girls.



Juliet Okae said the Girls in Aviation is a flagship programme for the umbrella body, Women in Aviation International, organized annually to inspire young girls to take up professions in the aviation industry.



"We need to catch them young and prepare them for the future and the WAI Ghana Chapter is looking at creating Aviation clubs in Senior High Schools to whip up interest in the youth especially girls," she said, a report has indicated.



The Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Pamela Djamson-Tettey, on her part, congratulated the president and executives of WAI, Ghana Chapter, for organizing the event.



She noted the diverse, evolving and fast-paced nature of the aviation industry with women professionals blazing the trail in their respective areas, such as airline managers, aircraft engineers, flight stewards, aircraft marshallers, air traffic controllers, aviation security officers, rescue and fire fighting officers, electrical, civil and structural engineers, and a host of other professions.



The GACL MD further urged the young girls to take advantage of the opportunity by participating fully in the various educational sessions and tours in order to share their experiences with their colleagues in school.



The Deputy Minister for Transport and Member of Parliament for Gushegu Constituency in the Northern Region, Hassan Tampuli, in his speech noted the enormous potential in the aviation industry that are yet to be harnessed.



He encouraged the young girls to consider themselves part of the privileged few for the kind of exposure being offered and urged them to study hard to achieve their full potentials.



He highlighted the critical role women are playing within the aviation industry and challenged the young girls to emulate the strides and aim for careers in the sector.



Women in Aviation International is a non-profit organization dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation and aerospace career fields and interests.



The group offers educational outreach programs to young girls, national and internationally, through programmes such as the Annual Girls in Aviation Day.



















Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



AE