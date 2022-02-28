90% of referees in the Division Two league are not good - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA campaign against hooliganism in football



GFA deploy military to guard 2 Division One League matches



Lil Win features for New Edubiase in MTN FA Cup



Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has claimed that most referees in Ghana’s Division Two League are not good enough to officiate games.



Taylor who is a coach for one of the clubs in the Division Two league expressed that referees are often responsible for the hostile treatment they get from fans due to their actions.



He noted that some of the referees in the Division Two league lack supervision from higher authority and go scot-free without punishments for their actions.



“The referees who officiate second division matches are not good referees because they do according to their will. There is no one supervising or punishing them that is why I don’t get surprised when a referee is beaten,” Charles Taylor said on GhanaWeb.



Sharing his own experience, the former Hearts of Oak player said, “I nearly clashed with a referee because his officiating was biased and my opponent even told me the referee was clearly against me.”



Referees in the lower leagues in Ghana are often abused physically as a result of big decisions in the game.



Although the Ghana Football Association has tried to avert the situation, some referees have come under attacks in the ongoing season.



Watch video below



